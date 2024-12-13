Odisha FC defeated East Bengal by 2-1 in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 outing. But during the ISL 2024-25 match at the Salt Lake Stadium in West Bengal, Diego Mauricio had to experience some racial abuse from the spectators which is a very demoralising thing for a player. Diego Mauricio is a forward who hails from Brazil. After the racial taunts from the spectators at the Salt Lake Stadium, Odisha FC released a statement on their official social media addressing the concerns. The statement said, "It is extremely concerning and intolerable that Diego Mauricio has been the target of recent racial taunts. Any kind of racism has no place in either society or sports. In addition to undermining the spirit of fair play, it goes against the principles of unity, respect, and inclusivity that football is supposed to uphold." Scroll down to have a look at the full statement. ISL 2024–25: Odisha FC Extend Unbeaten Run With 2–1 Win Over 10-Man East Bengal.

Official Statement by Odisha FC

𝗖𝗟𝗨𝗕 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 | It is extremely concerning and intolerable that Diego Mauricio has been the target of recent racial taunts. Any kind of racism has no place in either society or sports. In addition to undermining the spirit of fair play, it goes against the… pic.twitter.com/PL9F7kBJxY— Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) December 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)