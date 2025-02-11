PSG will face Brest in a UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Knockout Phase Play-off Match on Tuesday, February 11. The PSG vs Brest match will be played at the Stade de Roudourou in Guingamp, France and it starts at 11:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Brest vs PSG live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. Fans in India can watch the Brest vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Jio users can also watch the Brest vs PSG match on JioTV for free. Dominos Pizza UK Trolls Tottenham Hotspur After Side’s Recent Loss Against Aston Villa in FA Cup 2024-25, Shares Number of Pizzas Sold Since Spurs Last Win Trophy (See Post).

Brest vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)