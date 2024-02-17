The Premier League 2023-24 match between Burnley and Arsenal will be played at Turf Moor in Burnley, England and has already started as it had a scheduled start time of 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) on Saturday, February 17. Star Sports has the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 Season in India and the match will be televised on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select 1/HD will provide a live telecast of the Burnley vs Arsenal game. Fans can also watch the Burnley vs Arsenal live streaming the on Disney+ Hotstar App. Brazilian Serie A 2023-24: Gremio Sign Argentina Winger Cristian Pavon.

Burnley vs Arsenal

🟡 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝘿𝘼𝙔 🔵



🆚 Burnley

🕒 3pm (UK)

🏆 Premier League

🏟 Turf Moor pic.twitter.com/dLsSDoUJlk— Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 17, 2024

