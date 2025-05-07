The Inter Milan vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 semi-final second-leg match will be played from 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on May 7, at the San Siro in Milan. The first leg in Barcelona ended with a thrilling 3-3 full-time score. Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. So, the Inter Milan vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 semi-final second-leg match live telecast viewing options will be available for the fans in India on the Sony Sports 2, Sony Sports 3, and Sony Sports 4 HD/SD TV channels. Inter Milan vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 semi-final second-leg match live streaming viewing options will also be available for the fans in the SonyLiv app and website, but will need a subscription. Jio Users can also watch the Inter Milan vs Barcelona UCL 2024-25 semi-final second-leg match on the Jiotv app for free. Inter Milan vs Barcelona Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Semi Final Match at San Siro.

