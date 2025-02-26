Serie A giants Inter Milan and SS Lazio are set to lock horns in the Coppa Italia 2024-25 quarter-final match. Inter Milan defeated Udinese while Lazio beat Napoli to reach the quarters. The Inter Milan vs Lazio Coppa Italia 2024-25 quarter-final match will take place at the iconic San Siro stadium in Milan from 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 26. Unfortunately, the Inter Milan vs Lazio match has no official broadcaster in India, so the game can't be telecasted. However, fans can watch the Inter Milan vs Lazio Coppa Italia 2024-25 quarter-final live stream on the GXR app and website for free. Lautaro Martinez’s Goal Gives Inter Milan Provisional Lead in Serie A 2024–25 Points Table; AC Milan Drops Further Into Crisis Following 1–2 Loss Against Torino.

Inter Milan vs Lazio Coppa Italia 2024-25 Quarter-Final:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)