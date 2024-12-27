Liverpool will host Leicester City on December 27 in the ongoing Premier League 2024-25. The Liverpool vs Leicester City match is set to be played at Anfield and start at 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Premier League 2024-25 has Star Sports as its official broadcast partner in India and fans can watch Liverpool vs Leicester City live telecast viewing options on Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans can find online viewing options for Liverpool vs Leicester City live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but will need a subscription to do so. Mohamed Salah Becomes First Player in Premier League History to Reach Double Figures for Goals and Assists Before Christmas, Achieves Feat During Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool PL 2024-25 Match.

Liverpool vs Leicester City Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)