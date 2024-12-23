Mohamed Salah scripted yet another achievement to his name when he assisted Dominik Szoboszlai in his goal in the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool match in Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, December 22. With that assist, Mohamed Salah became the first player in the history of the Premier League to reach double figures for both goals and assists before Christmas. The Egyptian star occupies the top spot in list of most goals and assists in Premier League 2024-25 so far. Salah would go on to score two goals and also register another assist in Liverpool's 6-3 win over Tottenham Hotspur. Tottenham Hotspur 3–6 Liverpool, Premier League 2024–25: Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah Score Two Goals Each As Reds Win High-Scoring Thriller To Extend Lead at Top of Points Table.

Mohamed Salah Scripts Record During Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Match

Another achievement unlocked for Mo Salah 🔓 pic.twitter.com/hLLDzYHff3 — Premier League (@premierleague) December 22, 2024

