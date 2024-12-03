Mallorca will host Barcelona on December 3 in the ongoing La Liga 2024-25 at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix and will have a kickoff at 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Due to the absence of an official broadcaster in India, fans won’t be able to watch the Barcelona vs Mallorca La Liga 2024-25 live telecast. However, fans will have the option of watching La Liga 2024-25 matches live streaming online. GXR is the new official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India and fans can watch Barcelona vs Mallorca La Liga 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on its website. Lamine Yamal Wins Golden Boy 2024 Award, Becomes Fourth Barcelona Player After Lionel Messi, Gavi, Pedri to Win Prestigious Accolade.

Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)