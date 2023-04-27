In a potential title deciding match, Manchester City will take on Arsenal in English Premier League 2022-23 on Thursday, April 27. The game will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the English Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of this game on Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports 3 channels. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch the live streaming of this game.

Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League 2022–23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

🔵 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬 🔴 Time to take on Arsenal at the Etihad! 👊#ManCity pic.twitter.com/JVPIARXpCb — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 26, 2023

