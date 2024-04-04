Manchester City stayed in third position in the premier league after a goalless draw against Arsenal. They are three points behind league leaders Liverpool and can’t afford to drop any more points in their title defence. More importantly, Aston Villa has been a ‘surprise’ team that is now fourth in the league and looks destined to finish in top-4. The exciting game will start at 00:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on April 4th. Star Sports has the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 Season in India. The Manchester City vs Aston Villa match will be televised on Star Sports channels. Fans can also watch the Manchester City vs Aston Villa live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar App. Xabi Alonso Confirms He'll Stay at Bayer Leverkusen, Ends Speculations Over Him Joining Bayern Munich or Liverpool

Manchester City vs Aston Villa Live

