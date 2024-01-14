Manchester United will host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League 2023-24 on Sunday, January 14. The Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester and will start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur match on Star Sports Network channels. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Newcastle United 2–3 Manchester City, Premier League 2023–24: Kevin De Bruyne Shines On Comeback From Injury As Cityzens Win Five-Goal Thriller (Watch Video Highlights.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

