Kerala Blasters will play Odisha FC in the ISL 2023-24 Playoffs as both teams look to qualify for the next round. The match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters will take place on Saturday, 19th April, at Kalinga Stadium. The exciting match will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2023-24 Match on the Sports 18 channel. Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters Match Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. ISL 2023–24: Kochi Fan Park Gearing Up for Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Screening.

Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming on Jio Cinema

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)