Portugal will look to overturn a 0-1 deficit when they take on Denmark in the second leg of their UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarter-final on Monday, March 24. The José Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal is set to host the Portugal vs Denmark match and it starts at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). With Sony Sports Network being the official broadcast partner in India, fans can watch the Portugal vs Denmark live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the Portugal vs Denmark live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription fee. Rasmus Hojlund Performs Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siu' Celebration After Scoring Goal In Denmark's Win Over Portugal in UEFA Nations League 2024–25 Quarterfinals (Watch Video).

Portugal vs Denmark Live Telecast

𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬! 🧐 Watch the teams leave everything on the pitch tonight in the second Leg for a place in the #NationsLeague semifinals!#SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/NjRS6GSsTZ — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) March 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)