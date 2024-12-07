Eleventh-placed Real Betis will host La Liga 2024-25 leaders Barcelona on December 7 at Benito Villamarin in Seville. The Real Betis vs Barcelona football match will begin at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sadly, La Liga 2024-25 has no official broadcasting partner in India, Real Betis vs Barcelona match will not have any live telecast viewing option. With GXR as the new official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India fans can watch Real Betis vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 football match live streaming viewing option for free on its website online. Athletic Club 2–1 Real Madrid, La Liga 2024–25: Jude Bellingham's Goal Goes in Vain As Los Blancos Drop Three Points Against Los Leones.

Real Betis vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

