After a win the first-led, Real Madrid hosts Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League 204-25 Knockout Phase Play-Off. The Real Madrid vs Manchester City UCL match will be played at Santiago Bernabeu and will start at 1:30 AM Indian Standard Time on February 20. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India and fans will be able to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2, 3, and 4 TV channel. SonyLIV app and website will provide Bayern Munich vs Celtic live streaming but at the cost of a subscription fee for fans who require an online viewing option. UCL 2024–25 Results: Feyenoord Knocks AC Milan out of UEFA Champions League; Bayern Munich Advances on Late Alphonso Davies Goal Against Celtic FC.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)