Al-Nassr would aim at continuing their form from the last match when they take on Zamalek in the Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 on August 8. The match will be played at the King Fahad Sports City In Taif and it will start at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the live telecast of this match will not be available in the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans can neither watch live streaming of this match. But they can follow live updates of the contest on both teams' social media handles. Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Gerd Muller’s Record With Header in Al-Nassr’s 4–1 Win Over US Monastir in Arab Club Champions Cup 2023.

Zamalek vs Al-Nassr

It’s AlNassr Day 🤩 🏆 King Salman Club Cup 🏆@AlNassrFC 🆚 #ZamalekSC ⏱️ | 06:00 PM 🏟️ | King Fahad Sports City In Taif 🗓️ | Thu, 3 Aug Good luck to our stars 💛 pic.twitter.com/0qE0E6NNih — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) August 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)