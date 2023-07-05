Indian football team players were expectedly jubilant after having won the SAFF Championship 2023 title following a gruelling penalty shootout against Kuwait. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu showed his class in front of the goal once again as he pulled off a decisive save in the sudden death stage of the penalty shootout that saw India win the title for the ninth time. The Blue Tigers not only celebrated inside the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru but also outside of it, involving fans, a video of which has gone viral on social media. Fans Sing 'Vande Mataram' As Indian Football Team Wins SAFF Championship 2023 At Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru (Watch Video).

Indian Football Team Players Celebrate SAFF Championship 2023 Title With Fans

