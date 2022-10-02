Premier League clubs took to Twitter to offer condolences to the victims and everyone affected by the tragedy that took place in Indonesia during a football match. Angry fans, after their team lost, invaded the pitch which led to riots and stampede, leading to the loss of 174 lives. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Premier League clubs, namely Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur,  Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal condoled the loss of lives in this tragedy.

Check out their tweets below: 

