Premier League clubs took to Twitter to offer condolences to the victims and everyone affected by the tragedy that took place in Indonesia during a football match. Angry fans, after their team lost, invaded the pitch which led to riots and stampede, leading to the loss of 174 lives. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Premier League clubs, namely Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal condoled the loss of lives in this tragedy.

Check out their tweets below:

Manchester United:

Manchester United is deeply saddened by the tragedy in Malang, Indonesia. We send our sincere condolences to the victims, their families, and everyone affected. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 2, 2022

Manchester City:

We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic events at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia. Our thoughts are with all those affected. — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 2, 2022

Arsenal:

We are deeply saddened to learn of the events in Malang at the Kanjuruhan Stadium Indonesia today. Along with everyone who finds a connection through football, our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 2, 2022

Liverpool:

We are deeply saddened to hear of the events at Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang, Indonesia. The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with all those affected at this time. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 2, 2022

Spurs:

We are deeply saddened to hear of the events at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia. The thoughts of everyone at Tottenham Hotspur are with all those affected. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 2, 2022

Chelsea:

All of us at Chelsea Football Club are deeply saddened by the events at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 2, 2022

