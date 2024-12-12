Manchester City take on Juventus in what is expected to be a mouth-watering clash in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 on Thursday, December 12. The Allianz Stadium in Turin is set to host the clash between Manchester City and Juventus, which starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Both teams have shared their playing lineups for the UCL match. Erling Haaland will lead Manchester City's attack with Jeremy Doku, Kevin de Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva alongside him. Phil Foden has missed out. For Juventus, Dusan Vlahovic will shoulder the goal-scoring duties. Former Manchester City defender Danilo will captain the side. Mohamed Salah Scores As Liverpool Still Perfect in UEFA Champions League 2024–25 With 1–0 Win Over Girona.

Juventus Lineup vs Manchester City

Manchester City Lineup vs Juventus

Your City side in the #UCL 🩵 XI | Ederson, Walker (C), Dias, Gvardiol, Lewis, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Doku, Grealish, Haaland SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Hudson, Kovacic, Savinho, Nunes, Foden, Wright, Simpson-Pusey, O'Reilly, McAtee, Wilson-Esbrand#ManCity pic.twitter.com/ULN2Hxphf8 — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 11, 2024

