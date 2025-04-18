Manchester United will host Lyon in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 quarter-finals on April 18. The aggregate score is 2-2 after the completion of the first leg of the quarterfinals between both teams. The Manchester United vs Lyon will be held at Old Trafford. The much-awaited UEFA Europa League 2024-25 quarterfinals will begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans can find live telecast viewing options of Manchester United vs Lyon United UEFA Europa League 2024–25 live on Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channels. The Manchester United vs Lyon Europa League 2024–25 live streaming viewing options are also available on the Sony LIV app and Jio TV app. UEFA Europa League 2024-25: Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur Reach Quarterfinals; Athletic Bilbao, Lazio, Frankfurt Also Advance.

Manchester United vs Lyon UEFA Europa League 2024–25

We know what this means — give it all you've got, Reds 💪🔴#MUFC || #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 17, 2025

