Juventus and Udinese with face each other in the latest round of fixtures in Serie A 2022-23 on Saturday, January 07. The match is scheduled to start at 10.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Allianz Stadium, Turin. Viacom 18 Network currently have the broadcasting rights of the Serie A 2022-23 in India. The live telecast of the match between Juventus and Udinese will be available on Sports 18 and Sports 18HD. Fans may tune into the Voot Select app and website to get the live streming of the game. Jio users can enjoy the live streaming of this game on Jio TV. Manchester United Transfer News: Jack Butland Completes Loan Move to Old Trafford.

Juventus vs Udinese, Serie A 2022-23, Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)