Kylian Mbappe netted a spectacular brace in the dying minutes of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium. The French striker induced life in an otherwise one-sided contest. Mbappe first converted a penalty in the 80th minute and then a minute (97 seconds to be precise) later netted an equaliser to stun Argentina. FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Live Score Updates of Argentina vs France.

Kylian Mbappe Two Goals in 97 Seconds

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)