The Major League Soccer (MLS) 2025 contest between the San Jose Earthquakes and Inter Miami witnessed a goal fest at PayPal Park, where the contest ended in a 3-3 draw, despite the home side gaining a lead on two occasions. Maximillano Falcon gave the visitors a lead in the first minute, but Cristian Arango leveled for the Quakes in the third. Beau Leroux scored the second goal for San Jose, giving the side a 2-1 lead, but Tadeo Allende found the net for Miami in the 44th minute. Heading into the first-half break, Ian Harkes provided the hosts a 3-2 lead. However, Allende once again struck for Herons and tied the score at 3-3. Inter Miami Standings: Check Lionel Messi-Led Team's Position on MLS 2025 Eastern Conference Points Table.

San Jose Earthquakes 3-3 Inter Miami

Termina el partido en California. pic.twitter.com/XdyuOKbgCF — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) May 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)