Manchester City survived a close scare against Club Brugge, who did not make things easy for the Premier League champions in their UEFA Champions League 2024-25 tie. Raphael Onyedika put Brugge ahead on the brink of the first half, pressuring City for the second. However, Mateo Kovacic equaled the score, until Joel Ordonez's own goal, handed City a 2-1 lead. Savinho thumped the third and final goal for Pep Guardiola's side, helping City advance to the play-offs, where they could face Real Madrid or Bayern Munich. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Which Teams Are in Danger Heading into a Pivotal Week in the Revamped UCL?.

FULL-TIME | Into the play-offs 💪 🩵 3-1 ⚫️ #ManCity | #UCL pic.twitter.com/BKLzywA04K — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 29, 2025

