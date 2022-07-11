Former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney is all set to be appointed as the new manager of DC United in Major League Soccer after he has agreed to coach the American side earlier. According to Fabrizio Romano, A DC United's official has informed that the deal will be announced very soon after all the paperwork is in place.

Check the Tweet:

Wayne Rooney set to be appointed as new DC United manager, as per @MLSist scoop. Agreement now in place - after Rooney’s decision to leave Derby County days ago. 🚨🇺🇸 #MLS Contracts being prepared - Rooney joined DC United as player in 2018 and he’s now back as head coach. pic.twitter.com/kxKH9ccNew — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 11, 2022

