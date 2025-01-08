FC Barcelona will travel to King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah to play against Athletic Club in the Spanish Super Cup 2024-25 Semifinal fixture. Both sides have struggled lately in the La Liga season and will look for some positive results in the cup tie. While Barcelona is battling to register Dani Olmo for the match, the Athletic club has its own worries as their star forward Nico Williams got injured during a training session. Check out the club statement over Nico Williams’ availability for the Athletic Club vs Barcelona Supercopa de Espana 2024-25 Semifinal match. FC Barcelona Submits Appeal to CSD to Obtain Precautionary Measures to Register Dani Olmo Ahead of Spanish Super Cup 2025 Semifinal Match.

Club Statement on Nico Williams’ Availability For Athletic Club vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2024-25 Semifinal

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)