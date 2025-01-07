The Dani Olmo registration saga continues as the FC Barcelona is not looking to let go their prized asset. After losing many appeals to register Dani Olmo for the La Liga 2024-25 season many predicted Dani Olmo to move away from the Barca at least for the rest of the season. But player expressed desire to play for Barca only and now FC Barcelona have officially submitted an appeal requesting a precautionary measure to the Higher Sports Council (CSD) to ensure that Dani Olmo and Pau Victor can be registered by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and La Liga. Dani Olmo to AC Milan? Report Suggests Italian Side Offering Loan Deal After FC Barcelona Failed to Register Star Winger.

FC Barcelona Submits Appeal to CSD For Dani Olmo Registration

🚨🚨🌕| JUST IN: Barcelona have SUBMITTED their appeal to the CSD to obtain a precautionary measure to register Dani Olmo & Pau Victor. More to follow. @victor_nahe 🔵🔴⏳ pic.twitter.com/haCUEBOnMj — Managing Barça (@ManagingBarca) January 7, 2025

