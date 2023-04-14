In a big piece of news for football fans, English Premier League clubs have collectively agreed to stop having gambling sponsorships on the front of matchday shirts from the 2026-27 season. This was confirmed by a statement from the Premier League. Currently, eight English Premier League clubs including Newcastle United and Everton have betting companies as shirt sponsors. With this England's top flight has become the first league to voluntarily make this call. Earlier Serie A clubs were forbidden to have betting companies as their main shirt sponsors following new government laws. Meanwhile, Spanish clubs have had the same restrictions since the 2021-22 season.

Premier League Clubs To Withdraw Gambling Sponsorships From Front of Matchday Shirts

