As the Premier League winter transfer window is coming to a close Nottingham Forest has signed Giovanni Reyna on loan until June 2024, with no option to buy clause. Post the loan deal Reyna has signed a new deal at Borussia Dortmund until June 2026. The secondary right winger Facundo Pellistri from Manchester United has joined La Liga side Granada CF on a loan deal. The wages will be fully covered by Granada CF. Liverpool 4-1 Chelsea, Premier League 2023-24: Dominant Reds Extend Lead At the Top With Comprehensive Victory At Anfield.

