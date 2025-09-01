Barcelona played out a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano in their third match of the La Liga 2025-26 season at the Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid on Monday, September 1. Lamine Yamal opened the scoring in the 40th minute of the match through a penalty, but Rayo Vallecano bounced right back in the second half, with Fran Perez finding the back of the net in the 67th minute. Rayo Vallecano put up an impressive display in the second half and missed a number of chances. Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia had a great game and was up to the task, ensuring that his side did not concede any more goals as the Catalan giants played out a draw. With this draw, Barcelona are fourth on the La Liga 2025-26 points table. Real Madrid 2-1 Mallorca, La Liga 2025–26: Arda Guler, Vinicius Junior Score As Los Blancos Win Third Straight League Match To Take Lead in Standings (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Barcelona

FT: #RayoBarça 1-1 ⚡ Rayo strike back to earn a share of the points! #LALIGAEASPORTS pic.twitter.com/67FIkLEDHm — LALIGA English (@LaLigaEN) August 31, 2025

Watch Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Goal Video Highlights:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)