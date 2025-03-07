In a one sided match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid women’s team, the Catalan side won the first leg of the Copa de la Reina 2024-25 semifinal in emphatic manner. Even though the sides had nearly equal possession and attempts on goal, FC Barcelona’s clinical finishing earned the 5-0 win in the match. Striker Ewa Pajor’s scored a hattrick, while winger Salma Paralluelo’s bagged a brace in the dominating win. With this victory, FC Barcelona women’s team is still unbeaten in the Women’s El Clasico against Real Madrid side. Check out the goal highlights below. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Once Again? Rumors of MLS Side Making Offer to CR7 to Rival Argentine Star: Report.

Real Madrid 0-5 Barcelona, Copa de la Reina 2024-25

Resounding “Manita” Victory against Real Madrid, with 90+ minutes left to play, for the second leg of Copa de la Reina. Today we CELEBRATEEE! 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/3DSyOk61hh — Blaugranagram (@Blaugranagram) March 6, 2025

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Copa de la Reina Match Highlights

