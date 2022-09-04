Barcelona clinched a perfect 3-0 victory over Sevilla in an away game in the La Liga 2022-23 at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan today, September 4. Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Erik Garcia were the scorers for the Catalan outfit in this match. Barca are currently in the second position in the La Liga team standings, just 2 points behind their fierce rivals Real Madrid.

Watch Barca vs Sevilla Video Highlight:

