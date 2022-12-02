South Korea create history as they defeat Portugal 2-1 and knockout Uruguay out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 to qualify for the Round of 16. After conceding early in the game, South Korea did not give up and pressed for goals. Eventually they got the equalizer and in the dying minutes of the second half Hee-Chan Hwang scored from a Son Heung Min assist to take South Korea to the knockout rounds of the FIFA World Cup first time since 2002. Japan’s Controversial Goal vs Spain: FIFA Releases Footage Used by VAR, Explains How Referee Made the Decision

South Korea vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022 Result:

