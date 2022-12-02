Japan's second goal against Spain in their clash in the FIFA World Cup 2022 which eventually knocked out Germany has created many controversies already. The ball seemed to have crossed the line when the replays were shown. As controversies grew, FIFA released the footage of the goal that was actually checked from a top angle view considering the circumference the spherical ball. Japan Pull Off Massive 2–1 Win Over Spain in FIFA World Cup 2022, Both Teams Advance to Round of 16 (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

FIFA Releases Footage Used by VAR During Japan's Controversial Goal

Other cameras may offer misleading images but on the evidence available, the whole of the ball was not out of play. pic.twitter.com/HKKEot0j1Y — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)