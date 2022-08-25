Barcelona have once again handed a tough draw in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 group stage as they will face both Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in Group C. On the other hand, Manchester City will meet Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund in Group G. Barca's history against Bayern at UCL is not good as they got thrashed 8-2 in their last group stage encounter by the Bavarians.

Check the full list of groups at UCL draw 2022-23:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)