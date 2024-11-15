Both Venezuela and Brazil fought hard but in the end, none of them stood tall. Brazil took the lead after Raphinha scored a goal by converting the free kick from outside the box in the 43rd minute. Brazil did not stay in the lead for long as Telasco Segovia came up with an equaliser in the 46th minute. The match eventually ended on level terms with both Venezuela National Football Team and Brazil National Football Team securing a point each. Brazil jumped up to the third spot after securing a point in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers points table. Paraguay 2–1 Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Antonio Sanabria, Omar Alderete Score As La Albirroja Edge Past Lionel Messi and Co in a Thrilling Contest.

Venezuela vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Result

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBF • Seleção Brasileira de Futebol (@cbf_futebol)

