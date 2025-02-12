Trolling is a part and parcel of the football. Vinicius Junior found himself the centre of attraction during the Manchester United vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Knockouts Play-offs match at Etihad Stadium, where home fans brought in a banner, which had Rodri kissing his Ballon d'Or award. After the match, Vinicius stated that the banner only added additional motivation for the Brazilian star footballer, who ironically also won the Man of the Match Award, for his assist to Jude Bellingham's match-winning goal, and creating a chance for Brahim Diaz's equalizer. Real Madrid Becomes First Club To Reach 300 European Cup Wins, Achieves Landmark During UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Knockout Play-Off Match Against Manchester City.

'Motivated Me Even More'

🚨✨ Vinicius Jr: “I saw the banner from Man City fans… and it motivated me even more”. “Whenever rival fans do things, it gives me more strength to play a great game”. pic.twitter.com/ZGMl4FCSHp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 11, 2025

Vinicius Jr's Spendid Response

