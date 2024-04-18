One of the most famous YouTube broadcasters IShowSpeed was spotted celebrating the goal of Real Madrid player Rodrygo after he put Los Blancos in the lead during the UCL 2023-24 quarter-final second leg in Etihad Stadium. Some Manchester City fans were not happy with this and confronted IShowSpeed. The fans even told Speed to end his livestream at that very moment after he celebrated Rodrygo's goal. At the end Speed says, "I don't want to end the stream". Manchester City 1(3)-1(4) Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Los Blancos Prevail Over Cityzens on Penalties To Qualify for Semi-Finals.

