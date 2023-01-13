Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 will kick start today in Odisha. In the first match of the day, Argentina will take South Africa. The important Pool A fixture will start at 1:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 and they will provide a live telecast of this game. If you want to watch the free live streaming you can tune into the FanCode app and website. Meanwhile, Disney+Hotstar will also provide live streaming of the match. However to access that, you will have to take a subscription. Virat Kohli Wishes Team India Good Luck Ahead of Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023.

Argentina vs South Africa Free Live Streaming on FanCode

Hockey's biggest stage is set. #HockeyWorldCup2023 begins tomorrow, right here in Odisha. Can our men end the 47-year wait for the cup? Watch all matches LIVE, absolutely FREE only on FanCode 👉 https://t.co/NjYhZwJThF #HaqSeHockey #HWC2023 @FIH_Hockey pic.twitter.com/7Otq6CyLU9 — FanCode (@FanCode) January 12, 2023

