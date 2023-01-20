Defending champions Belgium will face Japan in their next match at the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 on Friday, January 20. The match will commence at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela. Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 and they will provide live telecast of this match. Meanwhile, you can enjoy the free live streaming of this game on the FanCode app and website. Disney+ Hotstar will also provide live streaming of the match. But you will have to take a subscription of the OTT platform to access it. India 4–2 Wales, Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Hosts Fail to Top Group With Narrow Win in Pool D Encounter.

Belgium vs Japan on FanCode

Hockey's biggest stage is set. #HockeyWorldCup2023 begins tomorrow, right here in Odisha. Can our men end the 47-year wait for the cup? Watch all matches LIVE, absolutely FREE only on FanCode 👉 https://t.co/NjYhZwJThF #HaqSeHockey #HWC2023 @FIH_Hockey pic.twitter.com/7Otq6CyLU9 — FanCode (@FanCode) January 12, 2023

