Team Gonasika will clash against the Tamil Nadu Dragons in the ongoing Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 on January 8. The Team Gonasika vs Tamil Nadu Dragons hockey match will be hosted at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela, beginning at 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network holds the live telecast rights of the HIL in India, where fans can get the live telecast viewing options of the HIL 2024-25 on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 4 SD/HD channels. They will also get the live telecast viewing option on the DD Sports channel. For live streaming viewing options for Team Gonasika vs Tamil Nadu Dragons, fans can switch to the SonyLIV app and website or the Waves app. Hockey India League Prize Money: HIL Announces Over INR 10 Crore As Combined Monetary Rewards For Men's and Women's 2024-25 Edition.

.@TeamGonasika and @tndragonshockey are ready to take to the field! Here are their official lineups for today! Watch the LIVE coverage on DD Sports, Waves, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony LIV!#HeroHIL #HockeyKaJashn #HockeyIndiaLeague #GSKAvsTMLD @TheHockeyIndia… pic.twitter.com/RADfeYfeY6 — Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 8, 2025

