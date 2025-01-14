Women's Hockey India League 2024-25 will witness Delhi SG Pipers lock horns against Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers on January 14. The Delhi SG Pipers vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers hockey match will be held at Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium and start at 6:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).Sony Sports Network owns the live telecast rights of the Women's HIL in India, where fans can get the live telecast viewing options on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 4 SD/HD channels. Fans will also get the live telecast viewing option on the DD Sports channel. For live streaming viewing options for Delhi SG Pipers vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, fans can switch to the SonyLIV app and website or the Waves app. Women’s HIL 2024–25: Soorma Hockey Club Enjoy 4–1 Dominant Win Over Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers.

Delhi SG Pipers vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers Live

.@DelhiSG_Pipers and @srbt24 will be looking for their first points to get things going in the Women's #HeroHIL! Who will prevail? Watch the LIVE coverage on DD Sports, Waves, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony LIV!#HeroHIL #HockeyKaJashn #HockeyIndiaLeague… pic.twitter.com/aXYLMtIG4j — Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 14, 2025

