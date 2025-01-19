Second-placed Odisha Warriors will be facing third-placed Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers in the next match of the Women's Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 season. The Odisha Warriors vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers clash will be played on Sunday, January 19. The much-awaited clash will begin at 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network holds the live telecast rights of the Women's HIL in India, where fans can get the live telecast viewing options of the Women's HIL 2024-25 on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 4 SD/HD channels. They will also get the live telecast viewing option on the DD Sports channel. For live streaming viewing options for Odisha Warriors vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, fans can switch to the SonyLIV app and website or the Waves app. Hockey India League Prize Money: HIL Announces Over INR 10 Crore As Combined Monetary Rewards For Men's and Women's 2024-25 Edition.

Odisha Warriors vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers Live Streaming

Will Odisha Warriors complete the double whammy over @srbt24, or will the latter get revenge? Watch the LIVE coverage on DD Sports, Waves, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony LIV!#HeroHIL #HockeyKaJashn #HockeyIndiaLeague #WomensHILDebut #WomensHIL2025… pic.twitter.com/MdykZID2cU — Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)