Second-placed Soorma Hockey Club will lock horns against Delhi SG Pipers in the ongoing Women's Hockey League League 2024-25 (HIL) on January 20. The Soorma Hockey Club vs Delhi SG Pipers Women's hockey match will be played at Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium and will start at 6:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network owns the live telecast rights of the Women's HIL in India, where fans can get the live telecast viewing options on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 4 SD/HD channels. Fans will also get the live telecast viewing option on the DD Sports channel. For live streaming viewing options for Soorma Hockey Club vs Delhi SG Pipers, fans can switch to the SonyLIV app and website or the Waves app. Women’s HIL 2024–25: Yibbi Jansen Stars As Odisha Warriors Hammer Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers.

Soorma Hockey Club vs Delhi SG Pipers Live

JSW @SoormaHC will be looking for sweet revenge when they meet @DelhiSG_Pipers again! Will they succeed? Watch the LIVE coverage on DD Sports, Waves, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony LIV!#HeroHIL #HockeyKaJashn #HockeyIndiaLeague #WomensHILDebut #WomensHIL2025… pic.twitter.com/5dkRyBROdK — Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 20, 2025

