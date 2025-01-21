League table leaders Soorma Hockey Club will cross punched with Odisha Warriors in the ongoing Women's Hockey League 2024-25 (HIL) on January 21. The Soorma Hockey Club vs Odisha Warriors Women's hockey match will be played at Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium at Ranchi and has a scheduled start time at 6:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network owns the live telecast rights of the Women's HIL in India, where fans can get the live telecast viewing options on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 4 SD/HD channels. Fans will also get the live telecast viewing option on the DD Sports channel. For live streaming viewing options for Soorma Hockey Club vs Odisha Warriors, fans can switch to the SonyLIV app and website or the Waves app. Women’s HIL 2024–25: Soorma Hockey Club Register Comprehensive 5–1 Victory Over Delhi SG Pipers.

Soorma Hockey Club vs Odisha Warriors Women's HIL 2024-25 Live Streaming Free Online

Will Odisha Warriors' attack match up to JSW @SoormaHC's steely nerves? Today's game promises to be epic! Watch the LIVE coverage on DD Sports, Waves, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony LIV!#HeroHIL #HockeyKaJashn #HockeyIndiaLeague #WomensHILDebut #WomensHIL2025… pic.twitter.com/oG5w3hdUvz — Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 21, 2025

