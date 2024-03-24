The Brazilian fighter Igor Severino made his octagon debut on Sunday, March 24 in UFC Vegas 89 prelims at the promotion’s Apex facility. He was against another debutant Andre Lima for their flyweight showdown. After the first round, ‘impatient’ Severino stunned fight fans around the world as he bit Lima’s hand. The 20-year-old sunk his gnashers into his countryman's left arm as he tried to haul him to the ground with a single-leg takedown against the fence. Raising his hand, Lima drew the referee’s attention and showed him clear ‘bite marks’. Without hesitation, the referee disqualified the debutant at the 2:52 mark of the second round. Former UFC Fighter Mark Coleman Caught in House Fire While Trying To Save Dog and Parents, Admitted to Hospital in Critical Condition

Igor Severino Bite incident

Video shows the moment Igor Severino BIT André Lima😳 Fight ends in a DQ#UFCVegas89 pic.twitter.com/WENkUfDEvb — FightCrack (@FightCrack) March 23, 2024

