India created history at Commonwealth Games 2022 as they won their first-ever gold medal in the Lawn Bowls event. The Indian team defeated South Africa 17-10 in the finals of the Women's Fours event. Fans were elated with the success and congratulated the team for their feat.

History Makers

History has been created in Commonwealth Games 2022. India's first ever medal in Lawn Bowls. And, it is Gold 🇮🇳. pic.twitter.com/u7zZRH5Uwf — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) August 2, 2022

Wasim Jaffer's Reaction

These Lawn Bowls ladies have bowled India over! Historic Gold 🏅🇮🇳 Congratulations and well done 👏🏽👏🏽 #LawnBowls #CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/99UPs6PbSv — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 2, 2022

Magical

What a magical bit of history for these ladies! The Indian lawn bowls women's team of Rupa Rani Tirkey, Nayanmoni Saikia, Lovely Choubey and Pinki Singh have won 🇮🇳 their first CWG 🥇 in the sport. They beat South Africa 17-10 to win the women's fours event pic.twitter.com/Xik7cqqAhr — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) August 2, 2022

Incredible Achievement

First ever gold for India in Lawn Bowls. Considering they didn’t have the facility to even train on the greens until a couple of weeks prior to these Commonwealth Games, this is quite an achievement from the girls. 🥇 #CWG pic.twitter.com/K03VQFDSH5 — Rahul Rawat (@rawatrahul9) August 2, 2022

First Ever

History made! Team India defeated South Africa 17-10 in the Women’s Fours to clinch their first ever 🥇in Lawn Bowls at @birminghamcg22. Congratulations and best wishes to our Nari Shakti Nayanmoni Saikia, Pinki Singh, Lovely Choubey and Rupa Rani Tirkey. More power to you. pic.twitter.com/yfBd1jd3Wi — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) August 2, 2022

