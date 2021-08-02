The Indian Women's Hockey Team on Monday created history by defeating its Australian counterpart, three-time Olympics champion, in the Quarter Finals of the 2020 Tokyo games thereby securing a maiden spot for the country in the semis. A solitary goal from Gurjit Kaur in the second quarter ensured India's entry in the semi-finals. The victory has created a sense of pride among the citizens of the country. Several politicians have also extended their wishes on this historic win of the Indian Women's Hockey team at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Here is what the political leaders have to say:

Splendid Performance, says Anurag Thakur :

Splendid Performance!!! Women’s Hockey #TeamIndia is scripting history with every move at #Tokyo2020 ! We’re into the semi-finals of the Olympics for the 1st time beating Australia. 130 crore Indians 🇮🇳 to the Women’s Hockey Team - “we’re right behind you”! pic.twitter.com/vusiXVCGde — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 2, 2021

Thumbs Up From Rahul Gandhi:

Indian Hockey team, well played! 👍👍👍 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 1, 2021

Indeed An Historic Moment:

What a historic moment! Congratulations to the Indian women's hockey team on their victory against Australia in quarter-finals. pic.twitter.com/B2qyp4Fe4m — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 2, 2021

Here Is What Smriti Irani Has To Say:

