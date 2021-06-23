On the occasion of International Olympic Day, netizens reacted on Twitter with their messages. The much-awaited Summer Tokyo Olympics, which was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, would begin on July 23.

Here's what Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted:

Today, on Olympic Day, I appreciate all those who have represented India in various Olympics over the years. Our nation is proud of their contributions to sports and their efforts towards motivating other athletes. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2021

Cricketer turned politician Manoj Tiwary's tweet:

On the #OlympicDay , let's celebrate every athlete who represented India in the Olympics. We are proud of you! 🇮🇳 With just 30 days to go for @Tokyo2020, it’s time to start cheering - India, India!#InternationalOlympicDay#OlympicDay2021pic.twitter.com/bjiPuDIy49 — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) June 23, 2021

See boxer Manish Kaushik's tweet

Today is #InternationalOlympicDay. This time It is special for me because i am going to participate in @Tokyo2020. Every sportsperson live with a dream to win Medal in @Olympics. My best wishes to all who are going to represent India. pic.twitter.com/cAJqMLMNSi — Manish Kaushik (@iboxermanish) June 23, 2021

Check this tweet on Olympics bridging diversities:

Sports has the capacity to bring together all Nations. #InternationalOlympicDay is yet another reminder of the spirit of sports that bridges relationships despite differences and diversity. pic.twitter.com/VPj3YcaEcg — Amar Prasad Reddy (@amarprasadreddy) June 23, 2021

Some paid tribute to the legendary Milkha Singh:

On #InternationalOlympicDay We Pay Tribute To The "Flying Sikh" Of India Milkha Singh, A Three-Time Olympian And One Of India's Most Respected Athletes, Who Won The Honor For The Country ! 🇮🇳pic.twitter.com/8xNbsVYdcQ — Aarav (@IAaravOfficial) June 23, 2021

While some thanked India's Olympic heroes:

I thank every Indian heroes who mark India’s name worldwide by winning in Olympics 🙏

We always proud on you champions 🇮🇳#InternationalOlympicDay pic.twitter.com/vr5EYgiSHm

— Raj Mandapwala (@RMandapwala) June 23, 2021

