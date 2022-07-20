It was a special moment for the father-son duo as Jake Wightman won gold in the 1500m race at the World Athletics Championship 2022 while his dad Geoff commentated on the event. The British runner defeated Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen in the race.

Jake Wightman has become the World 1500m champion. Geoff calling his son becoming a World Champion is priceless. Helene, part of our team, filmed Dad. I sat with Mum Susan..then could not wait to give my mate a hug. Beyond proud. ❤️@JakeSWightman @WightmanGeoff @SusanWightman6 pic.twitter.com/8I8IT6ntwb — Katharine Merry (@KatharineMerry) July 20, 2022

